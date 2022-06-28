Urban Edge (UE) Acquires The Shops at Riverwood for $32.9M

Urban Edge Properties UE recently announced the acquisition of The Shops at Riverwood — a fully leased, grocery-anchored retail center in Boston, MA — for $32.9 million. The move comes as part of the company’s effort to boost its Boston area presence with the acquisition of premium, infill real estate in a core retail market.



With the resilient demand for essential retail and health care services in convenient urban locations, this buyout in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood seems a strategic fit for Urban Edge. The property has an anchor grocery store, Price Rite Marketplace as well as a wide collection of national and regional retail and service brands, such as Santander, Burger King, Boston Medical Center and Planet Fitness.



Moreover, Starbucks has executed a lease for a pad site, and the construction is likely to commence this summer. Starbucks’ presence is expected to drive more traffic from the neighboring population.



Encompassing 78,000 square feet across six stand-alone buildings, together with the future Starbucks, on an eight-acre site, The Shops at Riverwood is situated just seven miles south of downtown Boston. It enjoys strong demographics, with a three-mile population of roughly 181,000 people with average annual household incomes of $113,000. This indicates that the property is likely to enjoy solid footfall and healthy retail activities.



Retail REITs are poised to benefit from the rising income, backed by wage compensations and large savings accumulated during the pandemic. Due to widespread vaccination, shoppers' confidence is getting a boost, favoring retailers and their landlords. Moreover, a focus on essential retail and health care services tenants is gaining traction, and UE too is targeting to boost its portfolio with such properties.



Shares of UE have declined 19.2% over the past three months, wider than the industry’s fall of 14.7%.



