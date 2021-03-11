Urban Edge Properties (UE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Urban Edge Properties (UE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -67.39% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UE was $18, representing a -0.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.18 and a 157.88% increase over the 52 week low of $6.98.

UE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). UE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports UE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.52%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

