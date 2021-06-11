Urban Edge Properties (UE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Urban Edge Properties (UE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.1, the dividend yield is 2.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UE was $20.1, representing a -1.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.33 and a 123.58% increase over the 52 week low of $8.99.

UE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). UE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports UE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.2%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

