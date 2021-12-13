Urban Edge Properties (UE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Urban Edge Properties (UE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.04, the dividend yield is 3.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UE was $18.04, representing a -11.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.33 and a 45.13% increase over the 52 week low of $12.43.

UE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). UE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.68. Zacks Investment Research reports UE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.14%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ue Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.