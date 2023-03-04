Urban Edge Properties (UE) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Urban Edge Properties said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.51%, the lowest has been 2.99%, and the highest has been 12.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.55 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.36% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban Edge Properties is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.36% from its latest reported closing price of $15.46.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Edge Properties is $421MM, an increase of 5.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Edge Properties. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UE is 0.15%, a decrease of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 128,614K shares. The put/call ratio of UE is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,703K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,594K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,705K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,668K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,327K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,386K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 4,745K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,454K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 16.25% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 3,693K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,919K shares, representing a decrease of 33.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 24.22% over the last quarter.

Urban Edge Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

