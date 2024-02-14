News & Insights

Markets
UE

Urban Edge Properties Q4 Adj. FFO Declines

February 14, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Urban Edge Properties (UE) reported that its fourth quarter funds from operations increased to $45.68 million from $38.83 million, prior year. FFO per share was $0.37 compared to $0.32. FFO as adjusted declined to $37.92 million from $40.58 million. FFO as adjusted per share was $0.31 compared to $0.33.

Net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $221.23 million from $13.67 million, last year. Net income per share was $1.88 compared to $0.12. Total revenue increased to $116.58 million from $101.59 million, last year.

For full-year 2024, the company expects: net income of $0.12 to $0.17 per share, FFO of $1.20 to $1.25 per share, and FFO as adjusted of $1.24 to $1.29 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.