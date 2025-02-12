News & Insights

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $UE Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 12, 2025 — 07:31 am EST

February 12, 2025

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES ($UE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $116,300,000, beating estimates of $114,112,670 by $2,187,330.

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES insiders have traded $UE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFFREY S OLSON (Chairman of the Board & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 473,136 shares for an estimated $10,693,421.
  • MARK LANGER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 93,962 shares for an estimated $2,214,590

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

