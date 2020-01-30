Urban Edge Properties Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.74, changing hands as low as $18.60 per share. Urban Edge Properties shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.96 per share, with $21.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.63.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.