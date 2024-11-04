News & Insights

Stocks

Urano Energy Corp Announces Name Change and New Board Appointment

November 04, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

C2C Gold (TSE:CTOC) has released an update.

Urano Energy Corp has announced a name change from C2C Metals Corp and appointed Dr. Douglas Underhill to its Board of Directors. Dr. Underhill, an expert in uranium exploration, brings 50 years of experience in the field. This strategic move aligns with the company’s focus on acquiring uranium assets in the United States.

