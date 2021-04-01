Uranium Stocks: Why UEC, DNN, URG, UUUU, NXE and CCJ Stocks Are Moving Higher Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Uranium stocks are on the rise Thursday as investors hope for a surge in the sector following President Joe Biden’s clean energy plans announced yesterday.

A White House fact sheet goes over details of President Biden’s plan. The segment below is likely what has uranium stocks heading higher today.

“President Biden’s plan includes an immediate up-front investment of $16 billion that will put hundreds of thousands to work in union jobs plugging oil and gas wells and restoring and reclaiming abandoned coal, hardrock, and uranium mines. In addition to creating good jobs in hard-hit communities, this investment will reduce the methane and brine that leaks from these wells, just as we invest in reducing leaks from other sources like aging pipes and distribution systems.”

Keeping President Biden’s plan in mind, here’s how uranium stocks are moving on Thursday.

Uranium Energy (NYSE: UEC ) — The clean energy news has UEC stock up 11.5% with about 6.9 million shares changing hands. That roughly matches its daily average trading volume.

President Biden’s plan has been having a strong effect on several stocks over the last couple of days.

That includes those in various sectors, such as the electric vehicle (EV), semiconductor, and clean energy markets. Stocks that have been on the move include ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO), and more. Investors can check out this news below.

More Stocks Moving on Biden’s Plan

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

