Uranium Royalty (UROY) Price Target Increased by 12.13% to 3.84

The average one-year price target for Uranium Royalty (NasdaqCM:UROY) has been revised to $3.84 / share. This is an increase of 12.13% from the prior estimate of $3.42 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.27 to a high of $4.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.89% from the latest reported closing price of $4.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Royalty. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UROY is 0.19%, an increase of 47.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.80% to 43,614K shares. The put/call ratio of UROY is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 6,583K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,591K shares , representing a decrease of 15.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UROY by 34.82% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 6,135K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,213K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UROY by 9.19% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 5,595K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,728K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UROY by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 3,305K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,991K shares , representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UROY by 49.94% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF holds 3,269K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963K shares , representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UROY by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.