Uranium Royalty Names Andy Marshall New CFO

(RTTNews) - Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) Friday said it has appointed Andy Marshall as its new chief financial officer.

Marshall succeeds Josephine Man, who joined Uranium Energy Corp. as CFO.

Marshall has more than 20 years of senior financial leadership experience in the natural resources sector.

"We welcome Andy to the URC senior leadership team, at an exciting time within the global uranium sector and as we continue to build on our solid foundation. His experience in corporate financial management, strategic planning and project development in the mining and exploration space will be a great fit for our key objectives and continued success," said Scott Melbye, Chief Executive Officer.

