Uranium Royalty Corp Welcomes Ken Robertson as Director

Uranium Royalty Corp has appointed Ken Robertson as a new director, bringing his extensive experience in audit, financial management, and regulatory compliance to the company. Robertson’s past roles, including his leadership at Ernst & Young, position him well to support Uranium Royalty’s growth and governance strategies.

