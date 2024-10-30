News & Insights

Stocks

Uranium Royalty Corp Welcomes Ken Robertson as Director

October 30, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Uranium Royalty Corp (TSE:URC) has released an update.

Uranium Royalty Corp has appointed Ken Robertson as a new director, bringing his extensive experience in audit, financial management, and regulatory compliance to the company. Robertson’s past roles, including his leadership at Ernst & Young, position him well to support Uranium Royalty’s growth and governance strategies.

For further insights into TSE:URC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UROY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.