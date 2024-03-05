News & Insights

US Markets
EU

Uranium producer enCore sees first shipment from Rosita plant next week

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA BAZO

March 05, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

Written by Roshia Sabu for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - Uranium producer enCore Energy EU.O said on Tuesday it expects to deliver the first shipment of uranium from its restarted Rosita Central Processing Plant next week.

enCore is one of the many mining companies that have restarted operations as the prices of nuclear fuel have soared, driven by renewed interest in Nuclear energy.

The Corpus Christi-Texas-based company restarted uranium production at its Rosita plant in South Texas in November last year and is licensed to produce 800,000 pounds of uranium ore annually.

Uranium prices have doubled over the past year as top producers cut output targets as they failed to ramp up production despite reopening mothballed mines.

Encore expects to deliver the initial shipment to a conversion facility in the week of March 11 before delivering the uranium to a utility customer under sales contracts.

The company also said it entered into a fifth commercial uranium sales contract with deliveries from 2026 through 2032.

"With Rosita underway, we are now moving aggressively to re-start the Alta Mesa Plant, which we expect will commence production as planned in Q2/2024," said Encore Chief Executive Officer Paul Goranson.

(Reporting by Roshia Sabu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Roshia.Sabu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.