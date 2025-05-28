Uranium & Nuclear ETF (NLR) Hits New 52-Week High

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF NLR is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 55.1% from its 52-week low price of $64.26/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

NLR in Focus

The underlying MVIS Global Uranium & Nuclear Energy Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in uranium mining or uranium mining projects; the construction, engineering and maintenance of nuclear power facilities and nuclear reactors; the production of electricity from nuclear sources; providing equipment, technology and/or services to the nuclear power industry. The product charges 61 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders recently, which will revitalize the American nuclear energy sector. The orders would streamline reactor approval processes, bolster domestic nuclear fuel supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign enriched uranium. The move comes amid increasing U.S. electricity demand, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence technologies.

The news sparked a rally in uranium stocks, which stand to gain as the United States moves to reduce its dependence on major producers like Russia and China in favor of alternative sources such as Australia.

More Gains Ahead?

The ETF NLR might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 25.04, which gives cues of a further rally.





