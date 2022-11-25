Uranium miner Kazatomprom's Q3 profit surges on higher sales

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom KZAP.KZ, KAPq.L, the world's biggest uranium miner, reported a nearly sevenfold year-on-year increase in third-quarter profit on Friday as its physical sales volume doubled in the same period.

According to the company's financial report, its quarterly profit stood at 138.9 billion tenge ($299 million), up from 20.8 billion tenge a year ago. Revenue tripled in the quarter to 285.8 billion tenge ($615 million).

The company said in an earlier operations report the surge in sales was largely due to the schedule of customer deliveries.

($1 = 464.6400 tenge)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Mark Potter)

