Uranium miner Kazatomprom's Q3 profit surges on higher sales

November 25, 2022 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Olzhas Auyezov for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom KZAP.KZ, KAPq.L, the world's biggest uranium miner, reported a nearly sevenfold year-on-year increase in third-quarter profit on Friday as its physical sales volume doubled in the same period.

According to the company's financial report, its quarterly profit stood at 138.9 billion tenge ($299 million), up from 20.8 billion tenge a year ago. Revenue tripled in the quarter to 285.8 billion tenge ($615 million).

The company said in an earlier operations report the surge in sales was largely due to the schedule of customer deliveries.

($1 = 464.6400 tenge)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Mark Potter)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.