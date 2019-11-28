Uranium miner Kazatomprom posts 48% jump in Q3 profit

Kazakh uranium miner Kazatomprom reported a 48% increase in third-quarter consolidated net profit on Thursday to 38.026 billion tenge ($98.4 million).

The company's revenue fell 38% while its cost of sales shrank 71%, its unaudited financial report showed.

