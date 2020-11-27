Uranium miner Kazatomprom posts 138% jump in third-quarter profit

ALMATY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The world's biggest uranium miner Kazatomprom KZAP.KZ, KAPq.L on Friday posted a 138% jump in third-quarter profit on the back of soaring sales and higher prices.

Kazatomprom's profit rose to 90.675 billion tenge ($214 million) from 38.026 billion tenge a year earlier. The company this month said that quarterly sales more than doubled and the average price of uranium was up 10%.

($1 = 423.8700 tenge)

