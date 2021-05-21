Uranium miner Kazatomprom first-quarter profit falls

ALMATY, May 21 (Reuters) - Kazakh uranium miner Kazatomprom's KZAP.KZ, KAPq.L net profit fell to 6.043 billion tenge ($14 million) in the first quarter from 29.398 billion tenge a year earlier, the company said on Friday.

The company's financial report said the decrease was largely a result of the year-ago period including one-off gains such as from the disposal of a stake in a joint venture and foreign exchange gains.

Adjusted for the 22 billion tenge asset disposal gain and the 4.9 billion difference in foreign exchange, the profit was higher than in the same period last year.

($1 = 429.0900 tenge)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman)

