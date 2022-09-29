Uranium ETFs to Play the Nuclear Renaissance

(1:30) - Are We On The Verge Of A Nuclear Renaissance?

(5:30) - Why Are Governments Making A Push For Nuclear Energy?

(9:05) - What Is Uranium and How Is It Mined?

(14:20) - What Impact Will The Russian War Have On Uranium?

(18:00) - Sprott Physical Uranium Trust and Uranium Miners ETF: URNM

Podcast@Zacks.com

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, about nuclear energy and uranium ETFs.

The energy crisis, resulting mainly from the war in Ukraine, and several extreme weather events caused by global warming, have sparked renewed interest in alternative sources of energy.

Nuclear power is back in prominence, as governments try to tackle climate change and reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

Uranium, used mainly in nuclear power plants, is one of the cleanest ways to produce electricity. However, nuclear energy currently accounts for just 10% of the world’s electricity production.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes $30 billion in production credits to existing nuclear power plants over the next decade.

Many Western countries are now planning to their keep their nuclear reactors running even after their original operating licenses expire, per WSJ. Japan, where nuclear power accounted for almost 30% of its electricity before Fukushima disaster, is now considering reopening those plants.

Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft MSFT founder Bill Gates are among the big supporters of nuclear energy.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM holds global companies in the uranium industry. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, listed in Canada, provides convenient exposure to physical uranium. It is the world's largest physical uranium fund.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.