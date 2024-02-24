Uranium Energy (XTRA:U6Z) Price Target Increased by 9.72% to 9.09

The average one-year price target for Uranium Energy (XTRA:U6Z) has been revised to 9.09 / share. This is an increase of 9.72% from the prior estimate of 8.28 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.22 to a high of 12.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.37% from the latest reported closing price of 5.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 8.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U6Z is 0.27%, a decrease of 7.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.53% to 278,219K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 25,305K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,428K shares, representing an increase of 15.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 22,944K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,423K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 49.85% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 20,538K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,783K shares, representing an increase of 13.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 41.94% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 16,672K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,889K shares, representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 31.23% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 15,000K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

