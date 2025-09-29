Uranium Energy (XTRA:U6Z) Price Target Increased by 36.49% to 12.77

The average one-year price target for Uranium Energy (XTRA:U6Z) has been revised to 12,77 € / share. This is an increase of 36.49% from the prior estimate of 9,35 € dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8,24 € to a high of 17,80 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.61% from the latest reported closing price of 11,76 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U6Z is 0.19%, an increase of 12.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.13% to 395,414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 24,206K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,889K shares , representing a decrease of 15.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 32.90% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 22,838K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,122K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,083K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,510K shares , representing an increase of 50.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 162.55% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 16,225K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,287K shares , representing an increase of 18.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 52.12% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 16,019K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,606K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 45.25% over the last quarter.

