Uranium Energy (XTRA:U6Z) Price Target Increased by 11.85% to 15.31

The average one-year price target for Uranium Energy (XTRA:U6Z) has been revised to 15,31 € / share. This is an increase of 11.85% from the prior estimate of 13,69 € dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12,67 € to a high of 18,59 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.70% from the latest reported closing price of 11,12 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U6Z is 0.20%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 404,351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 59,339K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,083K shares , representing an increase of 71.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 543.56% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 26,600K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,206K shares , representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 78.19% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 22,838K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,122K shares , representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 15,697K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,225K shares , representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 55.78% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 15,009K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,019K shares , representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U6Z by 69.91% over the last quarter.

