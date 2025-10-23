Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.32, moving -4.1% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.58% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.89%.

The uranium mining and exploration company's stock has climbed by 1.54% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Uranium Energy will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Uranium Energy to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.17 per share and a revenue of $78.87 million, signifying shifts of -88.89% and +18%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 176.92% lower within the past month. At present, Uranium Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

