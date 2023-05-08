Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $2.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had lost 0.37% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.73% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Uranium Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 166.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $113.95 million. These totals would mark changes of -200% and +391.99%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Uranium Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UEC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.