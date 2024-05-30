Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Uranium Energy (UEC) ending at $7.27, denoting a -0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.08%.

Shares of the uranium mining and exploration company have appreciated by 6.43% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Uranium Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting a 150% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21 million, indicating a 3.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $55 million, indicating changes of +900% and -66.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Uranium Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Uranium Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Uranium Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 97.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.63, which means Uranium Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

