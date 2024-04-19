Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed the latest trading day at $6.79, indicating a -0.59% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.

The the stock of uranium mining and exploration company has fallen by 1.3% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.32% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Uranium Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Uranium Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 150%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $21 million, reflecting a 3.86% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $55 million, indicating changes of +900% and -66.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Uranium Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Uranium Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 91.07. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.39, which means Uranium Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.