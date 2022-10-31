Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $4.21, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had gained 20.57% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Uranium Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Uranium Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $34.69 million, which would represent changes of -300% and +49.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 600% lower. Uranium Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.