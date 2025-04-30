Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Uranium Energy (UEC) ended the recent trading session at $5.25, demonstrating a -1.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had gained 13.95% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Uranium Energy will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Uranium Energy to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.10 per share and a revenue of $89.78 million, indicating changes of -11.11% and +39978.13%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Uranium Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Uranium Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.