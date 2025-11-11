Uranium Energy (UEC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $12.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.17% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had lost 15.54% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. On that day, Uranium Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.3 million, indicating a 33.88% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $72.93 million, indicating changes of +47.06% and +9.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Uranium Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

