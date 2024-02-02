Uranium Energy (UEC) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Uranium Energy (UEC) shares soared 7.3% in the last trading session to close at $8.20. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Uranium Energy's stocks have mirrored the upward trend in uranium prices, driven by robust demand and constrained supply. The recent declaration from Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium mining company based in Kazakhstan, stating its intention to limit uranium production to 80% of the permitted maximum output, as specified in Kazakh subsoil usage contracts, has contributed to the spike in uranium prices. This reduction from the previously announced 90% level is attributed to challenges in securing an adequate supply of sulfuric acid, a crucial component in the company's in-situ uranium mining process.

This uranium mining and exploration company is expected to post break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -100%. Revenues are expected to be $16 million, down 66.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Uranium Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on UEC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Uranium Energy belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Globe Specialty Metals (GSM), closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $5.08. Over the past month, GSM has returned -19.7%.

For Globe Specialty Metals , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -120% over the past month to $0.04. This represents a change of -90.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Globe Specialty Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.