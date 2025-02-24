Uranium Energy (UEC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Uranium Energy (UEC) reached $5.60, with a -1.41% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.21%.

The the stock of uranium mining and exploration company has fallen by 29.09% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0, indicating a 100% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $41.4 million, showing a 34400% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $119.9 million, indicating changes of +111.11% and +53426.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% lower. As of now, Uranium Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Uranium Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 568 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.03 of its industry.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

