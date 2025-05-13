Uranium Energy (UEC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Uranium Energy (UEC) reached $5.63, with a +1.81% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had gained 16.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.04, indicating a 20% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.10 per share and a revenue of $89.78 million, representing changes of -11.11% and +39978.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Uranium Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UEC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

