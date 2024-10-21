Uranium Energy (UEC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $8.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.18% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

The uranium mining and exploration company's shares have seen an increase of 52.71% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

The upcoming earnings release of Uranium Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.1 million, indicating a 15445.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $105.25 million, indicating changes of +200% and +46886.61%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Uranium Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Uranium Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Uranium Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.3.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.