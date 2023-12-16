Uranium Energy (UEC) Price Target Increased by 5.31% to 7.59

The average one-year price target for Uranium Energy (AMEX:UEC) has been revised to 7.59 / share. This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior estimate of 7.21 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.67 to a high of 8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.72% from the latest reported closing price of 6.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uranium Energy. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UEC is 0.32%, an increase of 33.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.38% to 228,874K shares. The put/call ratio of UEC is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 21,428K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,440K shares, representing an increase of 37.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 110.63% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 21,423K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,503K shares, representing an increase of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 30.14% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 17,783K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,440K shares, representing an increase of 7.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 25.86% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 14,889K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,747K shares, representing an increase of 14.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 67.64% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 11,708K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,692K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UEC by 71.26% over the last quarter.

Uranium Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uranium Energy Corp is a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company. In South Texas, the Company's hub-and-spoke operations are anchored by the fully-licensed Hobson Processing Facility which is central to the Palangana, Burke Hollow and Goliad ISR projects. In Wyoming, UEC controls the Reno Creek project, which is the largest permitted, pre-construction ISR uranium project in the U.S. Additionally, the Company controls a pipeline of uranium projects in Arizona, New Mexico and Paraguay, a uranium/vanadium project in Colorado and a large, high-grade ferro-titanium project in Paraguay. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with a recognized profile for excellence in their industry, a profile based on many decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

