Uranium Energy (UEC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.09, moving +2.28% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.37%.

The uranium mining and exploration company's shares have seen an increase of 21.98% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.03, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and a revenue of $79.65 million, representing changes of -88.89% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Uranium Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

