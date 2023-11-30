Uranium Energy (UEC) Inks MOU to Supply Uranium to TerraPower

Uranium Energy UEC has entered a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with TerraPower to supply uranium to its first-of-kind Natrium reactor and energy storage system.

The Natrium demonstration project that is currently under construction in Kemmerer, WY, will be a commercial-scale plant and will begin operations within the next 10 years. The Natrium technology is a 345-megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor coupled with a molten salt-based energy storage system that can boost power output to 500 megawatts. It can be paired with energy grids that have high penetrations of renewable resources.

The Natrium reactor is the only advanced reactor that can provide stability to the grid with clean, baseload energy. It also has the ability to seamlessly increase output to meet variable power needs.

Uranium Energy’s Wyoming production platform includes a portfolio of more than 20 uranium projects, which contain the largest S-K 1300-compliant resource base in the United States. UEC and TerraPower have worked together and made significant investments in the nuclear fuel cycle and commercial-scale deployment of clean energy projects, which will directly benefit the U.S. economy. This includes delivering carbon-free power and providing support for establishing a robust U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain for Small Modular ("SMR") and Advanced Reactors ("AR") and their high assay low enriched uranium ("HALEU") requirements.

SMRs and ARs are considered the fastest-growing segment of nuclear energy in the United States. They need a secure, domestic fuel supply chain and the first step of the supply chain is uranium.

In order to become the leading provider of conflict-free, American uranium, UEC enters into strategic relationships to cater to the emerging uranium demand from SMRs and ARs. Uranium Energy’s Wyoming resources have the potential to be a highly reliable source of uranium for American HALEU. It is therefore a good strategiy to supply to TerraPower's Natrium reactor.

Price Performance

Uranium Energy’s shares have surged 67.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

UEC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. USAP and The Andersons Inc. ANDE. AXTA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and USAP and ANDE each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta Coating’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 23% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 16% in a year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAP’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 60 days. USAP’s shares gained 136.2% in the last year.

The consensus estimate for ANDE's current-year earnings has been revised 3.3% upward over the past 60 days. Andersons beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average. ANDE shares have rallied around 35.5% in a year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.