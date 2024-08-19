Uranium Energy (UEC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $4.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Shares of the uranium mining and exploration company witnessed a loss of 17.24% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.85%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Uranium Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $27 million, indicating a 30.68% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 28% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Uranium Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Uranium Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.51, which means Uranium Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

