Uranium Energy (UEC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $4 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had gained 7.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Uranium Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 100% from the prior-year quarter.

UEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $34.69 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -300% and +49.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 600% lower. Uranium Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UEC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.