Uranium Energy (UEC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $3.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had gained 14.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Uranium Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Uranium Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 166.67%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0 per share and revenue of $113.95 million, which would represent changes of -100% and +391.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 100% higher. Uranium Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.