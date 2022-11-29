Uranium Energy (UEC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $3.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had lost 14.25% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Uranium Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 100% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $34.69 million, which would represent changes of -300% and +49.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Uranium Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.