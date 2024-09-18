Uranium Energy (UEC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Uranium Energy (UEC) ending at $4.98, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

The uranium mining and exploration company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $27 million, indicating a 30.68% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Uranium Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Uranium Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Uranium Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 55.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.81, which means Uranium Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.