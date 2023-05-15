Uranium Energy (UEC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $2.65, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium mining and exploration company had lost 6.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Uranium Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Uranium Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 166.67%.

UEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $113.95 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -200% and +391.99%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Uranium Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

