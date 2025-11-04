Uranium Energy (UEC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Uranium Energy (UEC) closed at $13.00, marking a -7.14% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.04%.

The uranium mining and exploration company's stock has climbed by 7.28% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.04, signifying a 33.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.3 million, indicating a 33.88% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $72.93 million, indicating changes of +47.06% and +9.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Uranium Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

