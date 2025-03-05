Uranium Energy (UEC) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Uranium Energy (UEC) closed the most recent trading day at $5.26, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.46%.

Shares of the uranium mining and exploration company witnessed a loss of 26.06% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 2.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Uranium Energy in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0, reflecting a 100% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $41.4 million, indicating a 34400% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $119.9 million, which would represent changes of +111.11% and +53426.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Uranium Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% lower. Currently, Uranium Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Uranium Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 525. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.4.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.