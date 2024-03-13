Uranium Energy Stock Has 53% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Unlike the S&P 500, which has raced 9% higher since the start of the year, Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) has risen modestly -- about 4%.

But one analyst believes that the uranium mining company's stock will power considerably higher. Heiko Ihle, an analyst at H.C. Wainright, raised the price target on Uranium Energy's stock Tuesday to $10.25 from $9.75. With shares of Uranium Energy closing at $6.71 that day, Ihle's price target implies upside of 53%.

Uranium prices have soared -- and so will Uranium Energy stock

The basis for Ihle's upwardly revised price target on Uranium Energy stock stems from the company's recently reported financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal 2024 and the rise in the market price of uranium. As of Jan. 31, Uranium Energy reported having more than 1.16 million pounds of uranium concentrate in its inventory, a 35% increase over the 866,000 pounds that it had in inventory at the end of October 2023. This is especially auspicious considering the spike in market price of uranium. While the spot price of triuranium octoxide had plunged to about $17.75 per pound in November 2016, it recently touched about $95 per pound on Feb. 29.

Uranium Energy may be a powerful way to fuel portfolio growth

While interest in solar and wind power have gained the most attention in recent years as alternatives to fossil fuels, nuclear energy is having a moment. There's growing bipartisan support in Washington for nuclear power. The House of Representatives recently passed the Atomic Energy Advancement Act, 365-36, in support of developing new nuclear power assets. Should the legislation make it to the Oval Office for the president's signature, shares of Uranium Energy will certainly soar. But that's not the only catalyst for the company which bills itself as the "fastest-growing North American uranium company." Should it remain on schedule and restart operations in 2024 at its assets in Texas and Wyoming, it's likely that shares will drive higher.

Should you invest $1,000 in Uranium Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Uranium Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uranium Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.