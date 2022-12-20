Markets
UEC

Uranium Energy Selected As Domestic Producer For Purchase Of Uranium Concentrates By NNSA

December 20, 2022 — 07:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) said the company has won a $17.85 million award to supply 300,000 pounds of U.S. origin uranium concentrates at $59.50/lb. to the Department of Energy - National Nuclear Security Administration. The company said the delivery will be made by book transfer to NNSA in the first quarter of 2023 with U.S. origin uranium currently held in the accounts of UEC.

UEC Chairman and former U.S. Energy Secretary, Spencer Abraham, stated: "We are looking forward to the continued improvement in the nuclear fuel markets and further expanding UEC's production capabilities to help supply America's uranium needs."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UEC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.