Markets
UEC

Uranium Energy Reveals Receipt Of New Denison Proposal To Acquire UEX

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) announced on Tuesday that Denison Mines Corp. has made a new non-binding proposal to acquire UEX shares.

Further, UEX advised UEC that its board has determined to unilaterally postpone securityholders meeting of UEX shareholders to August 15. 2022. The special meeting will consider whether the New Denison Proposal constitutes a 'Superior Proposal.'

Amir Adnani, President and CEO said, "The new non-binding Denison offer is 5% more dilutive to its shareholders compared to UEC's superior bid. The Denison offer is also inferior as it introduces deal uncertainties for UEX shareholders, that is why we are extremely disappointed in the actions of the UEX board in delaying the shareholder vote.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UEC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular