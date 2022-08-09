Uranium Energy Reveals Receipt Of New Denison Proposal To Acquire UEX

(RTTNews) - Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) announced on Tuesday that Denison Mines Corp. has made a new non-binding proposal to acquire UEX shares.

Further, UEX advised UEC that its board has determined to unilaterally postpone securityholders meeting of UEX shareholders to August 15. 2022. The special meeting will consider whether the New Denison Proposal constitutes a 'Superior Proposal.'

Amir Adnani, President and CEO said, "The new non-binding Denison offer is 5% more dilutive to its shareholders compared to UEC's superior bid. The Denison offer is also inferior as it introduces deal uncertainties for UEX shareholders, that is why we are extremely disappointed in the actions of the UEX board in delaying the shareholder vote.

