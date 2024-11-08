Uranium Energy Reports Strong Economic Assessment for Roughrider

The latest announcement is out from Uranium Energy ( (UEC) ).

Uranium Energy Corp’s Roughrider Project, located in Canada’s Eastern Athabasca Basin, has achieved a significant milestone with an initial economic assessment revealing a post-tax net present value of $946 million and an internal rate of return of 40%. The project promises a high-grade operation with 2.36% uranium feed, low capital expenditure, and strategic location benefits. With a projected life of mine production of 61.2 million pounds of uranium over nine years, the project is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for nuclear energy in North America, promising substantial value for shareholders.

