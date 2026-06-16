Uranium Energy Q3 Earnings Call Highlights Ramp-Up and Cost Pressure

Uranium Energy Corp. UEC used its third-quarter call to press a longer-term growth case despite a weak reported quarter. Management’s message centered on new production coming online, a sizable liquidity cushion and a broader push to build a vertically integrated U.S. uranium fuel chain.

The quarter itself was pressured by lower output, higher unit costs and no revenues, producing a miss versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both EPS and sales. Even so, executives repeatedly steered investors toward what they see as a stronger fourth quarter and a deeper pipeline of permitted assets.

UEC Puts Burke Hollow at the Center

President and CEO Amir Adnani framed Burke Hollow as the quarter’s defining milestone. He said the South Texas project began production on April 8 and called it the largest greenfield in-situ recovery uranium project to enter production in the United States in more than a decade.

Management used that milestone to reinforce a broader scarcity argument. Adnani said Burke Hollow’s 14-year path from discovery to production underscores the strategic value of fully permitted uranium projects and strengthens UEC’s claim that its portfolio gives it a competitive advantage in a market where new domestic supply is hard to bring on.

The presentation added more operating detail, noting that the satellite ion-exchange plant was commissioned and phase 1A wellfield development continued, with additional wells completed and tested. Management said Burke Hollow should contribute to reported production in the fiscal fourth quarter after only a limited impact in the third quarter.

Uranium Energy Says Costs Should Ease

The main operational blemish was cost inflation tied to slower production. During the quarter, UEC produced 32,195 pounds of uranium concentrate at a total cost per pound of $54.61 and a cash cost per pound of $46.69 versus cumulative since-restart costs of $39.30 and $32.40, respectively, across 276,516 pounds.

Adnani and CFO Josephine Man both attributed the higher quarterly unit costs mainly to the timing of regulatory approvals for new header houses and the fixed-cost nature of the business. Their argument was that expenses tied to new production areas were incurred before associated pounds were fully reflected in quarterly output.

That explanation also framed management’s near-term outlook. Executives said new wellfields at Christensen Ranch and Burke Hollow should lift production in the fourth quarter and bring total and cash costs per pound down from third-quarter levels.

UEC Leans on Its Wyoming Build-Out

Much of the call’s forward focus rested on Christensen Ranch and the surrounding Wyoming platform. UEC said it received approval for three additional header houses at the end of March, with five more under construction and another completed header house awaiting approval.

In Q&A, senior vice president of U.S. Operations Brent Berg gave a more detailed look at the ramp. He said production in the third quarter came largely from wellfields 8 and 10, while the new wellfield 11 header houses only began contributing near quarter-end, setting up a more visible increase in the fourth quarter.

Berg also highlighted the company’s operating build-out, saying the Wyoming and Texas workforce grew to 185 employees from 103 a year earlier, with more construction now handled internally rather than by contractors. That response suggested management sees execution capacity, not just resource depth, as part of the next growth phase.

Uranium Energy Expands the Fuel Cycle Story

Another major theme was U.S. Uranium Refining & Conversion Corp., or URNC. Adnani cast the project as a response to a key Western fuel-cycle bottleneck and a way for UEC to become the only American vertically integrated uranium supplier spanning mining through conversion.

The company said it received a docket number from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, marking its first licensing milestone, and narrowed candidate locations to a final shortlist after discussions with the Department of Energy. The presentation said a formal license application will follow once engineering work with Fluor is completed and a site is chosen.

Analysts pushed on timing, and Adnani offered more specificity in the Q&A than in prepared remarks. He said the next major conversion study should now be a first-half 2027 event, while stressing that updates on siting, strategic partners, government discussions, and potential utility offtake could come earlier.

UEC Defends the Quarter in Analyst Q&A

The sharpest scrutiny centered on regulatory delays, production cadence and the equity book’s effect on earnings volatility. Asked whether the latest production weakness simply extended prior delays, Adnani said the approvals did come through, but too late in the quarter to help reported output materially.

On the income statement, Man said about $19 million of the quarter’s volatility came from changes in the fair value of equity securities. Management said it may increasingly emphasize adjusted EBITDA to help investors isolate underlying operations as the company develops a more regular sales cadence.

That context mattered because reported third-quarter results were soft. UEC posted an adjusted loss of $0.07 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05 by 40%. The company reported no revenues against the consensus estimate of $8.5 million, reflecting a negative surprise of 100%.

Uranium Energy Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Uranium Energy Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Uranium Energy Corp. Quote

Uranium Energy Leaves a Long-Horizon Message

The closing tone of the call was assertive, not defensive. Adnani repeatedly returned to three points: UEC’s large U.S. resource base, its expanding hub-and-spoke production system, and its debt-free balance sheet.

Liquid assets stood at $794 million on April 30, including $488 million of cash, while uranium inventory totaled about 1.4 million pounds of U3O8, excluding additional in-process material at Irigaray. Management said that the balance sheet supports its unhedged strategy and lets it preserve inventory rather than sell into weaker pricing conditions.

Zacks Signals Point to Weak Near-Term Setup

UEC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), which signals weaker near-term earnings estimate revision trends. That matters most in the Zacks framework, even when a stock has some favorable style characteristics. The company has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of F, Momentum Score of B and a VGM Score of F.

A stronger Style Score is most useful when paired with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), while stocks rated 4 or 5 (Strong Sell) are not considered attractive buys regardless of Style Score strength. That leaves UEC with limited support from the current score mix, though the Zacks Rank can change as estimate revisions move after the quarter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.